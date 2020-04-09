Pacific Alliance China Land Limited Announces Dividend of $0.49 (LON:PACL)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PACL remained flat at $GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.71. Pacific Alliance China Land has a 12 month low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.73 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of $19,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

About Pacific Alliance China Land

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

