PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Stake Lifted by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up 3.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of PagSeguro Digital worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 1,925,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

