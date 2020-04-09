Parachute Market Capitalization Reaches $81,409.38 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $81,409.38 and $3,269.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,395,562 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

