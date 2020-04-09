PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.85 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,668.86 or 0.22935081 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $31.85 million and $646,432.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.04680178 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00067058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037309 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 19,086 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

