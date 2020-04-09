Peculium Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. Peculium has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $89,896.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peculium has traded up 89.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.08 or 0.04782688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009048 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium.

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

