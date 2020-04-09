Peerplays Market Capitalization Reaches $675,645.61 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $675,645.61 and approximately $87,964.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.02939469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00206336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

