Pirl Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $278,329.86 and approximately $1,633.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,761,373 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.