PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $614.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,277.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.02343499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.94 or 0.03544166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00638543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00802607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00080529 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025329 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00563715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,554,379 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.