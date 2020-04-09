Propy (PRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,704.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Propy token can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. Propy has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $12,704.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.02939469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00206336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Huobi, Liqui, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.