QunQun (QUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $379,033.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $33.94 and $50.98. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $379,033.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 693,582,726 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

