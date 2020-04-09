Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER):

4/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $56.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $54.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $56.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from 50.00 to 40.00.

3/19/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from 50.00 to 34.00.

3/9/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 36,152,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,592,105. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,790,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,367,100. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

