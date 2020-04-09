Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alstom (ALO)

Alstom (EPA: ALO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2020 – Alstom was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Alstom was given a new €51.30 ($59.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Alstom was given a new €42.50 ($49.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Alstom was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Alstom was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2020 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2020 – Alstom was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Alstom was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Alstom was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:ALO traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €38.98 ($45.33). The company had a trading volume of 460,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom SA has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.75.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

