Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 403.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,043,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,268. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.