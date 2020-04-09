Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $72,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,311,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $154.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

