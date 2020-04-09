Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,586,000.

VOO stock traded up $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $255.67. 8,807,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

