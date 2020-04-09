Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.15 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 228,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,027 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 563,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 166,720 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $30.90. 4,983,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

