Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $66.88. 2,124,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,736. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

