Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $48.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 7.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.26% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $48,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,946.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 72,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.53. 2,370,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,345. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

