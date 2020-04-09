Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $865,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.12. 2,559,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

