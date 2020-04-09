Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

