Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 18,031 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

