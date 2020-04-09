Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,589 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 410,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $59.81.

