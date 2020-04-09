Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,978 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

JNJ traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,122,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,194. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.