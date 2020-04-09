Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $1.51 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.96. 4,543,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,219. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.