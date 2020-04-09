Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $2.38 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,028,000.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 712,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,033. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03.

