San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,838,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,078. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $89.88.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

