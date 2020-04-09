San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.1% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

