San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $2 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.3% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX traded up $22.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $686.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,624. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $692.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $601.48 and its 200-day moving average is $581.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,149,678. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

