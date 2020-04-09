San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,854 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.16. 1,762,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

