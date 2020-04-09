San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 5,390 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada comprises approximately 0.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,048. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.82.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

