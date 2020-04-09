Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $161.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Scala has a market cap of $186,387.42 and approximately $161.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.02963705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

