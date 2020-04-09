Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 6.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,916. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.