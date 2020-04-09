Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,399,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144,232 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,089,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,598,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 452,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000.

FNDX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,738. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

