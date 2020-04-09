Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Increased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,518 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 192,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of FNDA traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.37. 821,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

