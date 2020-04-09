Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Reduced by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,236 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 15.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $33,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,075. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

