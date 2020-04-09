Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after buying an additional 3,399,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,381,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,120,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,123,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after buying an additional 148,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $59.10. 572,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

