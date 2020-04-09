Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1,252.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $66.18. 3,359,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

