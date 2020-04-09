Sentient Coin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $486,788.23 and $7,008.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

