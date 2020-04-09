SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0001

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. SHIELD has a total market cap of $74,556.60 and approximately $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

