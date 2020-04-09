SIBCoin Market Capitalization Hits $234,897.11 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $234,897.11 and approximately $3,607.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,277.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.02343499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.94 or 0.03544166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00638543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00802607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00080529 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025329 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00563715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,325,952 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Bittrex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.