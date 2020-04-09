Silverway Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Silverway has traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $506,615.82 and approximately $19,685.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,276.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.03549025 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002332 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00764787 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

