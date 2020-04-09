SolarCoin (SLR) Achieves Market Cap of $688,264.21

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $688,264.21 and approximately $203.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00638256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007833 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,965,662 coins and its circulating supply is 57,390,558 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.