Sparkpoint (SRK) Reaches Market Cap of $125,733.90

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $125,733.90 and $14,423.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.02963705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,499,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,179,493,553 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

