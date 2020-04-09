SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is SimpliFi Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

SimpliFi Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned about 2.49% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 57,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the period.

Shares of QUS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.87. 100,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.