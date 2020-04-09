Starbase Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $134,302.79 and approximately $618.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

