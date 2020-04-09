Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Cap Reaches $5.81 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.81 million and $78,140.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00013410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,276.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.03537076 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002336 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00765486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,949,455 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

