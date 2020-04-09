SunTrust Banks Trims Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Target Price to $22.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the local business review company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

YELP has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,467. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,889,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $338,987,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,479,000 after buying an additional 1,043,745 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,286,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,337,931 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,794,000 after buying an additional 1,008,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

