Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,846 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 679.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 7,289,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

