Tesco (LON:TSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Tesco (LON:TSCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported GBX 18.35 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.20 ($0.23) by GBX 1.15 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 9.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 232 ($3.05). 32,191,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 240.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Tesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.64 ($3.76).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

