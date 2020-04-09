THEKEY Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $4,605.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,116,820,855 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LBank and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.